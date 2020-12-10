Champion Oil Adds Micro Sprint Racing to 2021 Contingency Program

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2020 -- The 2021 Champion Micro Sprint Contingency Program includes racing classes such as: Micro, Lightning Non-Winged and Winged Outlaw, "A" Class, Stock Non-winged, Restricted "A" Class, Jr. Sprint, 600CC & 1200CC Winged, Non-Winged sprint engines. And local, regional and state series such as but not limited to: Hyper600 Speedweek, Champion Racing Oil Micro 600, NOW600, U6SAMicroSprint Series, Nevada, TOWR, Ark-La-Tex, Desert, Mile High, Mountain West, Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska, New York, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, South Dakota, and Wyoming.



Champion's Fully Synthetic Micro Sprint Racing Oils, are "Non-Street Legal –Race Only", and are the first purpose-built racing engine oils specially formulated to provide unmatched protection and performance in wet-clutch Micro Sprint engines. With a robust formulation, including specially designed wet-clutch additives, and premium synthetic base stocks, Champion Fully Synthetic Micro Sprint Racing Oils deliver track-proven, race-winning performance.



The top-choice oils display exceptional clutch performance due to perfectly balanced friction modification and superb protection against engine and valve-train wear. They resist thickening and sludging due to oxidation additives, plus provide excellent film strength under extreme racing conditions. The product also delivers unmatched control of contamination and combustion by-products, including designed oil flow characteristics by keeping oil galleys clear. Available in SAE 20w-50 and 10w-40 viscosities. https://www.championbrands.com/micro-sprint-sae-10w-40-full-synthetic/



Champion Motor Oils are the choice of champions in Micro Sprint racing events nationwide. Champion's new 2021 expanded contingency program supports race teams from dirt track to pavement, gas to diesel, as well as micro sprint to drifting with contingency cash pay-out awards. Micro Sprint racing teams and racers can apply for the Champion Racing Oil Contingency Program now through June 30th, 2021. https://www.championbrands.com/racer-contingency/



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com