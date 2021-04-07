Champion Oil Adds Scott Baubie as Director of Sales/Business Development Manager

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2021 -- As Director of Sales/Business Development Manager, Baubie will contribute to sales strategies and business development initiatives, as well as design and implement new market penetrations within racing, fleet and private label markets.



"Scott is a fantastic sales person and a passionate advocate and supporter of Champion Oil." stated Karl Dedolph of Champion. "Scott is highly respected and has an excellent track record which will play a critical role in expanding the Champion Oil footprint by establishing the vision, strategy and approach to enable continued sales, future growth, and expansion. We are thrilled he will be a part of our dynamic sales and marketing team."



In addition to advancing Champion Oil's global position, Scott will focus on structuring and delivering an effective communication strategy both internally and externally to ensure alignment with corporate culture and business objectives. He brings more than 20 years of lubricant experience within the commercial, industrial, automotive, heavy-duty and racing sectors, plus business development and strategic sales/marketing to the position.



"It is a privilege to not only be able to work for, but also learn from Champion's management, marketing, and technical staff. I am humbled by their confidence in me and I am eager to work with the executive leadership team on creating and implementing a comprehensive strategic plan and growth strategy," said Scott Baubie.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com