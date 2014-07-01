Champion Oil Adds Two New Diesel Fuel Additives with Cetane

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Champion Diesel Flo with Cetane is a premium diesel fuel anti-gel and de-icer designed to prevent operability issues in diesel fueling systems at sub-zero temperatures. Disperses and removes water from diesel fuel and prevents icing of fuel filters. Cold-flow improvers prevent aggregation of diesel wax crystals, allowing for lower pouring points, cold-filter plugging points (CFPPs), and gel temperatures in low-sulfur and ultra-low sulfur diesel fuels and biodiesel blends.



- Most concentrated formula EVER! Reduces solvent load and decreases cost-to-treat

- Performs in low sulfur and ultra low sulfur diesel and biodiesel blends

- Reduces cold-filter plugging points by as much as 20°C (36°F) in untreated fuels

- Disperses and removes water from fuel

- Reduces the pouring point and gel temperature of fuel

- Helps prevent fuel filter icing and cold-filter plugging

- One quart treats up to 250 US Gallons of diesel fuel

- Available September 2014



Champion Power Plus with Cetane is an ultra-high performance multi-functional diesel fuel additive for today’s high-pressure common-rail injector systems and modern diesel fuels. Cutting edge detergents rapidly clean up injector carbon deposits and “sticking” internal deposits formed from biodiesel salts – leading to better power, acceleration and fuel economy. Advanced corrosion protection prevents acidic attack on fuel system parts from popular biodiesel blended fuels and improves the life of fuel system components.



- Rapidly cleans up carbon deposits and internal “Sticking” deposits

- Increases power, acceleration and fuel economy

- Reduces emissions

- Provides excellent corrosion protection

- Performs in all diesel fuels and biodiesel blends

- Enhances fuel system component and engine life

- Improves filter life

- One quart treats up to 250 US Gallons of diesel fuel

- Available September 2014



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 57 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, manufacturing, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about the new Champion Diesel Fuel Additives contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com