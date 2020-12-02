Champion Oil Announces Autocross Racing Contingency Program

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- The 2021 Champion Karting Contingency Program includes, but is not limited to racing series and events such as: SCCA, NASA, NAXM, WDCR, NER, CNY, NCC, Pro-PAX, NOLA, NWOR, NMSC, Rocky Mountain, Rival-S, Boston, Big Sky, Nebraska, Land-O-Lakes, Ohio Valley, Sturgis, Charlotte, Fontana, Atlanta, San Diego, Lone-Star, Chicago, Autocross Hangover, BMW, Pro-Solo Nationals, Solo Championship Tour, Milwaukee Region, San Francisco, Goodguys Autocross, Porsche, Mid-Atlantic, Central Florida, Tire-Rack, Lime Rock, Yellowstone, plus many other manufacturer, national, regional, state and local track series.



Autocross is an individual motorsport in which drivers compete to set the fastest time on a temporary course. Events are usually held on large paved areas, such as parking lots or airfields. Courses consist of turns, offsets, and slaloms marked by traffic cones; new courses are typically created for each event.



The SCCA is the largest autocross sanctioning body in the United States. Various manufacturer-affiliated and independent clubs also hold events. Racing classes are usually defined as Novice, Pro-Solo, Pro-Touring, Pro-R, Street, Street Touring, Street Prepared, Street Modified, Prepared, and Modified.



Champion Motor Oils are the choice of champions in Autocross racing events nationwide. Champion's new 2021 expanded contingency program supports race teams from dirt track to pavement, gas to diesel, as well as autocross to drifting with contingency cash pay-out awards.



Autocross racing teams and racers can apply for the Champion Racing Oil Contingency Program now through June 30th, 2021. https://www.championbrands.com/racer-contingency/



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com