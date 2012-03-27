Champion Oil Announces Diesel Power Magazine Promotion

Bloomington, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2012 -- Diesel Power Magazine was the first to market a consumer magazine just for diesel enthusiasts. With a 12-issue cover price of $71.88, this publication has the largest following of diesel owners and informs them what's on the market to improve their truck’s engine, transmission, and drive-line. Diesel Power also shows prospective new truck buyers all the latest class 2, 3 & 4 diesel pick-up trucks and catalogs their performance. Diesel engine technology, motor-home engine upgrades, "diesel drags", "dyno days", and towing are all part of this marque magazine.



The Champion magazine promotion offer is down-loadable at http://www.championsusechampion.com, runs through June 30th, 2012. This offer is good only in U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, except where prohibited, licensed, restricted, or taxed. Offer is limited to one subscription per household. Original receipt to an end-user with verifiable merchant contact information displayed will be solely accepted.



Champion Brands Blue Flame® Performance Diesel Motor Oils are formulated with workhorse performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic and conventional base fluids.



In addition, Champion Brands Blue Flame® Diesel Motor Oil delivers unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, has the muscle to combat oil shear, maximizes and sustains cylinder compression, and is proven to increase engine horse power and torque.



About the company

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about the Champion Blue Flame® Diesel Motor oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://ChampionsUseChampion.com.