Champion Oil Announces Hugh Dolan Company as New Master Warehouse Distributor in Ottawa, Ontario

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Hugh Dolan Distributors LTD, a recognized leader in aftermarket wholesale, is a supplier of specialty automotive chemicals and equipment for cars, fleets, and industry. They offer products in a number of categories, such as oil, fuel, cooling, radiator, brakes, power steering, battery, throttle body, differentials and many more.



“It is extremely important for Champion Oil to identify a partner that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide our retailers, dealers, and installers with first class service, support and distribution,” said Karl Dedolph, Director of North American Sales for Champion. “ The Hugh Dolan Company clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to disseminate our motor oil, chemical, additive and lubricant line in key demographics, applications, and strategic markets.”



Hugh Dolan Distributors LTD, a recognized leader in aftermarket wholesale, is a supplier of specialty automotive chemicals and equipment for cars, fleets, and industry. They offer products in a number of categories, such as oil, fuel, cooling, radiator, brakes, power steering, battery, throttle body, differentials and many more. The business promotes top-name brands like Wynn’s, GOJO, BTG, TORK, PRO and now the “Purpose-Built” line of Champion Performance Chemicals and Lubricants. For more information about the Hugh Dolan Distributors, LTD contact them at 34 Grenfell Crescent, Ottawa, Ontario. Phone 613-225-8822 or 800-387-2859 and on the web at http://www.hughdolan.com



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing. Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM’s and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



Champion Classic Blue Flame Performance Diesel Oil is a unique hybrid synthetic blend 15W-40 diesel engine oil that combines workhorse high-zinc performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic and conventional base fluids. Performance diesel owners have reported decreased cylinder, cam, and bearing wear in their early model engines, especially in competition diesel engines. Development of this oil included attention to the concentration and synergistic behavior of anti-wear and detergent additives in an effort to obtain more robust protection at high temperature and heavy load.



Champion 600 Series Racing Brake Fluid Dot 4 was developed for extreme racing applications where a dry boiling point exceeding minimum requirements is preferred. The Champion 600 Brake Fluid is a high-performance brake fluid developed for severe duty racing applications under high heat and extreme pressure. This new to the commercial market brake fluid is race proven by domestic and international top-tier teams.



Champion PowerShield® Break-In Motor Oil is formulated to reduce the potential of engine failure during hard break-in. The formulation is based on proprietary technology containing unique high levels of zincthiophosphates, in combination with Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), which extends oil film capacity for proper ring seating. Professional engine-builders that use Champion PowerShield® Break-In Motor Oil will experience the difference provided by numerous barriers of protection.



Champion Classic & Muscle Motor Oil is developed for the classic, vintage, hot rod, and muscle car market. These “purpose built” Motor Oils are designed to protect high performance engines by replacing the vital additives that have been removed from current API spec oils. Champion Classic & Muscle Motor Oils contain a high zinc and phosphorous formula designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect vintage and high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams.



Champion Fuel Injector Cleaner keeps fuel injector systems clean and cleans carburetors on older model vehicles. Offering superior protection against rust and corrosion, this powerful cleaner also helps remove water and contamination from critical components of fuel systems. Champion Fuel Injector Cleaner reduces emissions and will not harm catalytic converters.



Champion Octane Treatment is formulated to reduce the need for higher-octane fuels. Preventing knocks, pings, and engine hesitation, this fluid also cleans combustion chambers.



Champion All Season Diesel Flo is a multi-functional diesel fuel additive that boosts performance in key areas of injector detergency, fuel economy, and smoke reduction, Champion All Season Diesel Flo is a very powerful conditioner and anti-gel. Adds lubricity, detergent, and cetane improvement to low sulfur diesel fuels. Contains no metals, halogens, sulfur or other ingredients that are harmful to diesel engines. Champion All Season Diesel Flo is completely organic and ash free.



Champion Fuel Stabilizer is a concentrated formula designed for all 2 and 4 cycle engines. Keeps gasoline and diesel fuel fresh during storage and also prevents corrosion and varnish build-up. Champion Fuel Stabilizer excels at keeping a fuel system clean, resulting in better performance. This is a dual function product that stabilizes fuel for quicker start-ups after storage and improved fuel efficiency.



Champion Poly 7® High Temp Grease is an ultra heavy duty high temp grease formulated with highly refined petroleum stock, co-polymers, and advanced lithium complex additives specially processed to provide the ultimate in lubrication. The super tough film strength of Champion Poly 7® stays put under extreme shock loads and offers a very low friction coefficient.



Champion eGuard Ethanol Fuel Treatment is a powerful treatment fluid that helps with the stabilization of fuel and removal of water in fuel systems. Formulated with advanced chemistry, Champion eGuard Ethanol Fuel Treatment offers corrosion resistance, reduced friction, reduced gum formation, and upper cylinder lubrication.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.ChampionsUseChampion.com



Media Contact

Karl Dedolph

Director of North American Sales

kdedolph@championbrands.com

660-890-6231