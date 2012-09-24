Champion Oil Announces New 2013 Commercial and Industrial Catalog

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- The new catalog includes popular and hard-to-find professional lubricants or chemicals and also contains detailed product specifications to help users select the right product for the application they are working on. To request a printed copy of the 2013 Champion Commercial & Industrial Catalog call 800-821-5693 or go online at http://www.championbrands.com



Located in Clinton, Missouri, Champion’s 450,000 square foot plant accommodates more than 1.4 million gallons of bulk storage with convenient rail siding. The plant has 10 filling lines and an in-house blow molding operation to produce HDPE and PVC bottles. The facility also contains state of the art volumetric and net-weight filling capabilities.



Champion has twenty-six blending tanks, ranging from 1,500 to 34,000 gallons, feeding an elaborate pigging system designed to prevent cross product contamination. Rail siding and tanker truck offload locations provide the versatility to receive bulk fluids in sizes ranging from 5 gallons to 26,000 gallons.



Champion’s multiple blow molding operation has the capabilities to produce HDPE and PVC bottles in sizes ranging from 2 oz. to 2.5 gallons and in a wide range of colors. Champion’s bottle production reuses its regrind material, essentially recycling otherwise unusable plastic.



Seven lubricant filling lines package engine oils, hydraulic fluids, specialty oils, fuel additives, and automotive fluids, including power steering fluid, brake fluid, and tire sealant. Each line has specific types of products that it can package.



Champion’s Performance and Racing Catalog is also available online at http://www.championbrands.com/PerfProdCatalog3-15x.pdf



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com