Champion Oil Announces New Performance and Racing Catalog

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Champion, celebrating its 55th year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for the racing, diesel, classic, vintage, hot rod, muscle car, and the engine builder markets. Champion manufactures numerous multi-viscosity motor oils with high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect vintage and high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These “purpose-built” lubricant products contain Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



Champion catalogs are free and available in print upon request or can also be viewed online or downloaded in Adobe® PDF format at http://www.championsusechampion.com/catalog



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Performance and Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com