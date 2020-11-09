Champion Oil Announces New Rep Agency for the Southeast Region

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2020 -- All-Midwest Sales, LLC, was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Strongsville, Ohio. Champion has selected the rep agency to increase the distribution of its racing and performance products in the Southeast region of the United States.



"We believe in All-Midwest Sales, LLC (AMS) wholeheartedly; we have a great respect for the people and the quality of service they provide", said Karl Dedolph, Director of Racing and Performance Products for Champion Oil. "They are a forward-thinking company with a great talent pool. AMS is known for having a family atmosphere, strong business relationships, technical expertise, and being able to meet customer's needs and expectations."



"Not only is AMS one of the performance industry's largest rep organizations, but it is recognized with some of the most talented and knowledgeable associates available. Associates whose backgrounds cover just about every accomplishment within the industry. The AMS associates are often awarded "Rep of the Year" from many of the companies they represent," added Dedolph.



"The All-Midwest Sales, LLC, team of professionals, provide the depth of knowledge of their particular markets and place more personnel in the field than would be economically viable for the manufacturer," stated Jim Morehouse, president of AMS. "The manufacturer is able to use the services of personnel that concentrate on particular market areas. We provide in person sales calls that offers additional attention to the manufacturer's needs when introducing new products or programs to the market."



"We follow up after the initial sales call to offer assistance, suggestions, and feedback to our manufacturers and the customers," added Morehouse. "We assist "to complete the loop" in helping bring about successful results in a timely manner. We conduct open houses, seminars, and regular frequent training sessions to keep Jobbers, WDs, MWD, Engine Builders, and prospects better informed about the manufacturer's products."



Morehouse added, "Champion is a great company with a very large offering. They do more promotions, marketing and advertising than most oil type companies. Looking forward to working with them."



All-Midwest Sales can be contacted at 16700 Hampton Chase, Strongsville, Ohio 44136 / (440) 238-7390 / https://allmidwestsales.com/



About Champion Oil

Champion Oil (a.k.a. Champion Brands, LLC) is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com