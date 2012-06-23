Champion Oil Announces New R&O Hydraulic Fluid Series

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2012 -- The Champion R&O Hydraulic Fluid Series are general-purpose lubricants made from Group I & II extreme low sulfur base stocks and designed where inherently biodegradable hydraulic fluid or general anti Rust and Oxidation (R&O) fluids are specified. They are a cost effective alternatives to full synthetic biodegradable fluids and work well in vane, piston or gear pumps and are often used as a general-purpose industrial lubricants.



The Champion R&O Hydraulic Fluids are zinc-free. These reduced environmental impact lubricants are inherently biodegradable by OECD 203 1-12 Test Method and low in toxicity. They perform well in both aqueous acute toxicity tests and “ultimate” biodegradability. Champion offers this new series in ISO Grades 22, 32, 46, 68, and 100



About Champion Brands, LLC,

