Champion Oil Announces Poly 7 Red - Ultra Performance High-Temp Grease

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Champion Poly 7® Red is a tacky, multi-purpose, high temperature grease that incorporates polymer technology, premium additive technology, hydro-treated base oils and a lithium complex thickening system. Additive and polymer technologies ensure maximum lubricity and adhesion, resistance to water washout, and resistance to sling-off. Tackiness additives keep this grease in place under high pitch line speeds, and provide ease of application.



Champion Poly 7® Red’s premium combination of additives provide for excellent resistance to oxidation, rust and corrosion. Extreme-pressure chemistry and polymer technology work together to ensure reduced wear, especially under extreme shock loads, and protects against scuffing, spalling, fretting, and pitting of bearings, gears, and bushings. High base oil viscosity index improves pumpability while offering higher protection at high operating temperatures, while lithium complex thickening provides for high run-out resistance at very high operating temperatures.



Champion Poly 7® Red is an excellent solution to most grease-lubrication needs and meets the requirements of the NLGI GC-LB specification for vehicle wheel bearing and chassis lubrication. It is also an excellent choice for any application requiring an NLGI #2 heavy-duty, extreme pressure grease.



Excellent for the racing and performance markets, the super tough film strength of Champion Poly 7® Red High-Temp Grease stays put under extreme shock loads and offers a very low friction coefficient. Available in 14 oz. containers.



