Champion Oil Announces Promotion With Muscle Car Review

The Champion Classic & Muscle Motor Oil promotion with Muscle Car Review Magazine is downloadable at http://www.championsusechampion.com, which runs through June 30th, 2012. This offer is good only in U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, except where prohibited, licensed, restricted, or taxed. Offer is limited to one subscription per household. Original receipt to an end-user with verifiable merchant contact information displayed will be solely accepted.



Champion Classic & Muscle Motor Oils are purpose-built formulas with viscosities to specifically meet the demands of contemporary and retrospective performance gasoline engines, especially carbureted vehicles that have flat tappet, roller cams and/or high-pressure valve springs.



To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of premium zinc, moly, calcium, sodium and phosphorus. Champion Classic & Muscle Oils contain an exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases horsepower and torque in most engines.



For a location or an on-line retailer of Champion Classic & Muscle Motor Oils visit http://www.championsusechampion.com/where2buy.htm



