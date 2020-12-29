Champion Oil Announces Stirling Lubricants as Racing and Performance Distributor of the Year

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/29/2020 -- "The Champion Racing & Performance Distributor of the Year award is our most respected and highest honor," stated Karl Dedolph Director of Racing and Performance products at Champion. "Each year, the award seeks to recognize independent aftermarket distributors who display excellent customer service, business acumen, market knowledge and willingness to improve and evolve their business with industry and market changes. Finalists are chosen from customer satisfaction comments posted on different social media platforms that exemplify the tenets of the award.



Since 1985, Stirling Lubricants Inc. has been a trusted oil manufacturer and distributor headquartered in Rochester, NY. They produce exceptional quality cutting oils, stamping oils, quench oils, hydraulic, and way oils plus distribute branded high-performance and high-quality lubricants, including a wide range of chemicals. https://stirlinglubricants.com/



"We are proud to represent Champion Oil," stated Steve Stirling, President of Stirling Lubricants. "Their full line compliments our commitment to top-tier lubricants and strategic marketing. In addition, few companies give us such strong support and encouragement."



"Champion understands the complexities of doing business in today's market. Quality products are more than a commitment with them; high standards define the way they do business. Champion is an ISO 9001:2015 Certified and Registered Company."



"Champion uses top tier additives and base stocks to formulate products for outstanding wear protection, fuel economy, high temperature stability, long-life protection, improved efficiency, oxidation resistance, lower evaporation, increased performance, friction reduction, and lubricant compatibility across a wide range of engine operating conditions and applications," added Stirling. https://www.championbrands.com/products/



About Champion Oil

Headquartered in Clinton, Missouri, just 75 miles southeast of Kansas City; Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in lubricants and has been for over 65 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 other products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and motor oils for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com