Champion Oil Announces Truck and Tractor Pulling Contingency Program

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2020 -- The 2021 Champion Truck and Tractor Pullers Contingency Program includes, but is not limited to racing events such as: National Tractor Pullers Association (NTPA), WNY Pro Pulling Series – NY & Canada, Outlaw Pulling Series, Hot Farm Pulling Series Club, Diesel Motorsports (NADM), SS Pulling Series, Smoke & Speed, Northwest PA Tractor & Truck pullers Association, Truck & Tractor Pulling (TNT), Mid Missouri Pulling, Outlaw Diesel Super Series (ODSS), Texas truck & Tractor Pullers Association (TTTPA), Pro Pulling League, Illinois Tractor Pulling Association (ITPA), Rudy's Diesel Truck Jam, etc.

Truck or tractor pull a heavy drag sled along a 35 ft. wide, 330 ft. long track, with the winner being the vehicle that pulls the drag sled the farthest. The sport is known as the world's most powerful motorsport, due to the use of multi-engine modified tractor pullers.



The drag sled is a weight transfer drag sled as it is pulled down the track, the weight is transferred with gears to the sled's wheels from over the rear axles and towards the front of the drag sled. In front of the rear wheels there is a "pan". This is essentially a metal plate, and as the weight moves toward it, the resistance between the pan and the ground builds. The farther the tractor pulls the drag sled, the more difficult it gets.



Champion Racing and Performance products are the choice of champions in racing events nationwide. Champion's new 2021 expanded contingency program supports race teams from dirt track to pavement, gas to diesel, and circle track to tractor pulls with contingency cash pay-out awards.



Racing teams and racers can apply for the Champion Racing Oil Contingency Program now through June 30th, 2021. https://www.championbrands.com/racer-contingency/



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 64 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com