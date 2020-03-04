Champion Oil Becomes an Associate of the American Engine Builders Association

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- The American Engine Builders Association (AERA) is the preeminent technical resource and industry voice for internal combustion engine builders, remanufacturers, machine shops, OEMs, suppliers and service providers worldwide. Established in 1922, AERA is the industry's oldest and most authoritative organization, serving an international membership made up of thousands of small and large businesses serving industries ranging from mining and manufacturing to Formula 1 Racing.



As a technical organization, AERA provides engine specifications and technical assistance for internal combustion engines manufactured worldwide. Its world-class staff of experts and vast technical libraries provide AERA members with unparalleled access to information, expertise and assistance regarding engines and internal components of every conceivable size and use.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 63 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, commercial and specialty markets. For more information contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com