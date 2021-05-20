Champion Oil Brings to the Aftermarket a New Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Fluid

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2021 -- There are three different types of transmissions: manual, automatic and continuously variable transmissions. CVT is sometimes referred to as the shiftless transmission and can provide a smoother driving experience when comparing it to a traditional automatic transmission.



One of the significant advantages to having a CVT is that they are often more fuel-efficient than a regular automatic. This is part of the reason that they are becoming a more popular choice for automakers in many vehicles.



A manual has a set number of gears, and the driver determines what gear ratio they need. An automatic also has a set number of gears, but it uses a hydraulic system that responds to pressure created by the conditions to determine the gear needed. A CVT is similar to an automatic in that it doesn't use any input from the driver, but that is where the similarities end. A CVT doesn't have any gears. Instead, it has two pulleys. One pulley connects to the engine, and the other connects to the wheels. A flexible belt connects the two pulleys.



The width of the pulleys changes depending on how much power the vehicle needs. When one pulley gets larger, the other one gets smaller. Since neither the pulleys nor the belt is fixed, they can provide an infinite number of gear ratios, unlike the automatic, which has a set number of gears.



Not all CVTs are created the same. The most common type is the pulley-based, but some other types include the Toroidal CVT, which uses rotating discs along with power rollers to produce the same result as the pulleys. The hydrostatic CVT uses pumps to control fluid flow, which then produces a rotational motion.



One of the advantages of a CVT is that it smoothly allows the transmission to continuously change its gear ratio. This means that no matter what the engine speed it, it is always performing at its peak efficiency. CVTs often offer better fuel economy as a result, especially when driving in the city.



CVTs offer a smoother ride than a similar car with a regular automatic. This is because the transmission never shifts. There is no abrupt downshifting when the car needs additional power, and there is no feeling of gear hunting that you sometimes feel with a traditional automatic.



Because of the lack of gearing, it is easier for CVT vehicles to find and maintain an ideal torque ratio as well. It has an easier time taking off from a stoplight and an easier time climbing difficult terrain because the variable transmission allows it to run in the right "gear" and stay there.



While the lack of upshifting and downshifting is considered an advantage of the CVT, some drivers miss the sensation of the vehicle moving through the shift points. If you prefer a sportier driving experience, then the lack of fixed gears makes the ride less engaging.



Toyota and Lexus recently made some changes to its CVT. They now uses what they call a "Launch Gear" to provide drivers with the feeling of a conventional transmission. The launch gear is almost like the first gear in a regular automatic transmission. As the vehicle speeds up, the transmission will switch this out, so it starts working as a CVT and feel more like a regular transmission; it will also increase belt efficiency and improve performance.



Champion Full-Synthetic Multi-Vehicle CVT Fluid (Part #4354) provides metal-to-metal frictional properties between the CVT's belt/chain interface and the pulleys to prevent slipping and helps extend transmission life. It has a strong thermally stable formulation which guards against the harmful effects of thermal breakdown. It resists the formation of varnish that can threaten transmission performance and life. And provides outstanding wet-clutch performance, anti-shudder durability, reduced noise, vibration and harshness. https://www.championbrands.com/full-synthetic-cvt-multi-vehicle-fluid/



Champion's CVT Fluid is recommended for belt and chain-type continuously variable transmissions requiring the following OEM specifications:



Audi/VW TL 52180, G 052 180, G 052 516 / BMW 8322 0 136 376, 8322 0 429 154, EZL 799A / Daihatsu Amix CVTF-DC, CVTF-DFE / FCA, CVTF+4®, MOPAR CVT 4 / Ford CVT23, CVT30, WSS-M2C933-A, Motorcraft XT-7-QCFT, MERCON® C / GM DEX-CVT, CVTF I-Green2, GM CVT / Honda HMMF, HCF-2 / Hyundai/Kia SP-CVT 1 / Mazda CVTF 3320 / Mercedes-Benz 236.20 / Mini Cooper EZL 799A, ZF CVT V1 / Mitsubishi DiaQueen CVTF-J1, CVTF-J4 / Nissan NS-1, NS-2, NS-3 / Punch EZL 799A / Shell Green 1V / Subaru e-CVTF, i-CVTF, Lineartronic CVTF, K0425Y0710, CV-30, "Certified CVTF-II (SOA427V1660), High Torque CVTF / Suzuki CVTF 3320, TC, NS-2, CVTF Green1, CVTF Green 2 / Toyota/Lexus TC, FE.



Below are OEM models that offer CVT as standard or available for the 2021 model year, bearing in mind that a CVT may come with only one of several engines offered.



Buick: Encore GX / Chevrolet: Malibu, Trailblazer, Spark / Chrysler: Pacifica Hybrid (plug-in hybrid) / Ford: Escape Hybrid, Escape Plug-in Hybrid / Honda: Accord, Accord Hybrid, Civic, Clarity Plug-in Hybrid, CR-V, CR-V Hybrid, HR-V, Insight / Hyundai: Accent, Elantra, Venue / Infiniti: QX50 / Kia: Forte, Rio, Seltos, Soul / Lexus: ES 300h, NX 300h, RX 450h, RX 450hL, UX 250h / Lincoln: Corsair Grand Touring (PHEV) / Mitsubishi: Mirage, Mirage G4, Outlander PHEV, Outlander Sport / Nissan: Altima, Kicks, Maxima, Murano, NV200, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, Versa / Subaru: Ascent, Crosstrek, Crosstrek Hybrid (PHEV), Forester, Impreza, Legacy, Outback / Toyota: Avalon Hybrid, C-HR, Camry Hybrid, Corolla, Corolla Hybrid, Highlander Hybrid, Prius, Prius Prime (PHEV), RAV4 Hybrid, RAV4 Prime (PHEV), Sienna, Venza.



Champion Full-Synthetic Multi-Vehicle CVT Fluid (Part #4354) specific properties: Color - Light Amber Liquid, Viscosity @ 40°C, cSt - 33.60, Viscosity @ 100°C, cSt - 7.17, Viscosity Index – 184, Alkyl-Acetamide, Alkaryl- Amine, Heterocyclic Ether, Alkyl-Borate, Dibutylhydrogen-Phosphate, Long chain Hydroxyalkylamine, Diphenylamine, Ethoxylated-Amine.



