Champion Oil Embraces Online Sales Including Amazon and eBay

Champion Oil Products are being sold more and more online. Due to their increased popularity you can find nearly all their products online, including Racing Oils, Tractor Fluids, Euro Oils, Classic and Muscle Oils, Diesel Oils, Modern Muscle Oils, Brake Fluids, and Transmission Fluids, etc.



If a consumer wants to purchase Champion products online, where should they go?



Let's first note Champion's business sales policy- "Champion Oil doesn't sell direct to consumers." The sales and distribution model for Champion is through its Master Warehouse Distributors (MWDs) and they in turn sell to wholesalers, jobbers, engine builders, end-users, or smaller warehouse distributors. Some MWDs have their own online stores which are listed on the Champion web site. https://www.championbrands.com/online-retailers/



It's in this mix of sellers that it might get confusing to a buyer, especially when one considers Amazon or eBay. Not all sellers are valid retailers. Who can you trust, then, for online purchasing of Champion products?



Amazon and eBay are enormous marketplaces made up of items offered by a variety of merchants, both companies and individuals. If you're buying from an individual, the person likely doesn't have the reputation that a large and established company does. You can look inside their seller profile and read their reviews. Click the seller's rating percentage next to "Seller's rating."



Browse the seller's profile. Once the seller's profile appears, you can view their star rating, feedback other buyers left, shipping rates and return policies. Before you buy you can also contact the seller with any questions you might have. The same applies to other online sales web sites.



Pricing on Amazon and eBay sometimes looks confusing. Champion provides all its MWDs with MSRP and MAP pricing. MSRP is the "manufacturer's suggested retail price." It's essentially a guidepost that lets consumers and sellers decide if this is a fair price for this product.



Also known as the list price or "sticker price," the MSRP doesn't have to be followed by sellers. If they bundle your product or provide additional services, they may charge people more. If they charge more without providing more, however, they'll be far less competitive.



An MSRP is also definitely not a minimum price. It's not legally binding. It can be considered more like a benchmark for the consumer than a restriction for the seller. The only real restriction it provides is that it contributes to consumerism: your customers know the fair value of your product, so if a seller charges more, they'd better be offering more.



MAP stands for "minimum advertised price." A MAP policy is a legal document that brands use to define the lowest possible price a product can legally be advertised for. It doesn't just set the minimum, though. MAP policies also outline penalties for the seller violating the minimum advertised price and a process to follow if a seller is found in violation.



A MAP policy is intended to protect against price erosion, and what we call "race-to-the-bottom" pricing, where every seller must decrease their price to stay competitive until they're essentially selling at-cost.



Another confusion that occurs on Amazon and eBay is that sometimes Champion products are listed in case lots or singles and the photos or descriptions don't match up exactly. Plus, not all vendors on Amazon or eBay stock Champion inventory, nor have a relationship to procure it after you pay for it.



This may all sound like Champion is not supporting Amazon, eBay, or other types of online vendors, but that's certainly not the case. There are many very good re-sellers on the web. Many of Champion's MWDs sell on Amazon and eBay and some are doing the fulfillment for their wholesale partners on these sites. As mentioned earlier, some MWDs have their own online stores outside of Amazon and eBay.



Champion supports all merchants that are selling Champion Products at MAP pricing online. Many even have free freight programs. As mentioned earlier, Champion does not sell direct to consumers. Champion does not have a store on Amazon or eBay. It's through Champion's MWDs or partners that this all takes place.



Buyers using Amazon or any other online web site can contact Champion at any time with questions. https://www.championbrands.com/contacts/



Champion's warranty statement can be found at https://www.championbrands.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Champion-Brands-Warranty.pdf



