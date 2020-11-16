Champion Oil Expands Racing Contingency Program for 2021

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2020 -- The 2021 Champion Racing Oil Contingency Program includes motorsport racing events such as: The All-Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC), American Sprint Car Series (ASCS), World of Outlaws (WoO), United States Auto Club (USAC) and the International Motor Contest Association (IMCA).



Also, other popular racing series, but not limited to; Sprint Car Central PA, UMP, USCS, IRA, MLRA, NHRA, MARA, MARS, NMCA, NMRA, and IHRA. https://www.championbrands.com/racer-contingency/



It also includes 2021 diesel events such as: The Outlaw Diesel Super Series, National Association of Diesel Motorsports (NADM), Ultimate Callout Challenge, Scheid Diesel Extravaganza, Sun Coast Shakedown, Rudy's Truck Jam, Ultimate Callout Challenge, Firepunk Diesel, and Outlaw Diesel Revenge.



In addition, other popular diesel drags and pulling racing series such as; Holly Rock Customs Showdown, Rocky Top Diesel Shootout, Hardway Sunshine Showdown, Battle at the Alamo, East Coast Diesel Nationals, Diesel World Drags, Blackout in the Country, and Week-End on the Edge.



Champion Racing and Performance products are the choice of champions in racing events nationwide. Champion's new 2021 expanded contingency program supports race teams from dirt track to pavement, gas to diesel, and circle track to tractor pulls with contingency cash pay-out awards.



Racing teams and racers can apply for the Champion Racing Oil Contingency Program now through June 30th, 2021. https://www.championbrands.com/racer-contingency/



Applications are carefully reviewed. While using Champion products is an important element, Champion relies on teams to build a positive social media presence and represent themselves with good sportsmanship and citizenship in their communities.



About Champion Brands, LLC,

Champion Brands, LLC, a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 64 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com