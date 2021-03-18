Champion Oil Hits the Apex with Racing Brake Fluid

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Champion SERIES 600 Brake Fluid is a competition brake fluid used for on and off-road racing and for high-stress racing applications where a dry boiling point exceeding minimum requirements is preferred when attacking the apex on a race course, braking late for a pass, or shut down on a drag strip.



Champion 600 SERIES Racing Brake Fluid is a top-tier based glycol and maintains it viscosity and lubricity under extreme conditions, plus it designed to withstand excessive heat without boiling or affecting brake performance. It has a dry boiling point of 585 degrees F. and a rated viscosity of 1550cSt at -40 F. Meets and exceeds FMVSS116 DOT4 and SAE J1704. Champion 600 Series Racing Brake Fluid - #4059K https://www.championbrands.com/champion-series-600-brake-fluid/



"Racing Brake fluid is an important component in any competition hydraulic braking system. The fluid is subjected to hundreds of pounds of pressure but also needs to lubricate rubber components in the master cylinder, wheel cylinders, calipers and hoses", stated Karl Dedolph, Director at Champion Brands, LLC. "In addition, Champion Racing Brake fluid has corrosion inhibitors that keep the bores of hydraulic cylinders from rusting and pitting. Impressive results when using metallic brake pads with high thermal conductivity. Resistance to foaming makes it an excellent choice for use with ABS braking systems."



"There are many types of brake fluids and most of today's brake fluids are made of polyalkylene glycol which is hydroscopic, meaning it absorbs moisture. The absorption of water prevents "pooling" of the absorbed water in the brake system, where corrosive acids can form and make the components deteriorate. Water in a brake system will also cause fluids to freeze or boil faster," added Dedolph. "To avoid absorption, request Champion 600 SERIES Racing Brake Fluid - #4059K from your local race or speed shop." https://www.championbrands.com/champion-series-600-brake-fluid/



