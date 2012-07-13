Champion Oil Introduces 99.97 Pure Methanol Race Fuel

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- Methanol is an alternative fuel for internal combustion and other engines, either in combination with gasoline or directly straight ("neat"). Until the end of the 2006 season, all vehicles in the Indianapolis 500 had to run methanol and was also used by CART during its entire campaign from 1979 to 2007. Today, Methanol is used racing in ChampCars, Monster Trucks, USAC Sprint Cars, Midgets, Modifieds, and other dirt track series, such as the World of Outlaws. Methanol is required for supercharged engines in the NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster Class, used by other Drag and Mud Racers, as well as heavily modified tractor pullers.



Due to its 99.97% purity level, Champion Methanol Race Fuel will help engines run cooler, be less corrosive, increase horsepower, add more torque, and provide longer engine life. Champion Methanol Race Fuel will be competitively priced in 5-gallon containers and 55-gallon drums and available through Champion Distribution or F.O.B. Clinton, MO.



About Champion Brands, LLC

