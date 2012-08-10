Champion Oil Introduces Power Steering Fluid for Newer Honda & Acura Vehicles

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- Champion Full Synthetic Power Steering Fluid is formulated to meet the specific performance demands of Honda and Acura power steering systems. This product has a higher viscosity than conventional power steering fluids, exceptional anti-wear properties and anti-foam agents, anti-oxidant properties that help stop the formation of sludge, plus excellent protection and performance in cold weather.



Today’s universal power steering fluids do not provide the necessary protection for Honda/Acura power steering systems for model years 2007 and newer and may lead to seal or pump failure. This new Champion fluid is suitable for use in Honda/Acura P/N 08206-9002A, Honda PSF-2, Honda PSF Type S, and Honda PSF Type V systems and is backwards compatible with all older Honda/Acura power steering systems.



