Champion Oil Launches 5-Minute Engine Flush for Gas and Diesel Applications

It's quite possible that most gas or diesel vehicles are at risk for sludge buildup. The cause might be long oil change intervals, stop and go driving, or vehicle inactivity for months at a time.



Engine oil is meant to cycle through the engine to lubricate components to help keep them in good working order. Sometimes, however, the way a person drives can impede the oil from doing the job it's meant to do.



For example, short trips and lots of stop and go driving can cause particles in the oil to leave deposits of particles in the engine, which builds up over time, restricting the flow of oil. If these particles become excessive, clean oil is virtually useless in removing them.



An engine flush is basically the process of adding chemicals in the engine oil to break down sludge or carbon deposits from old oil.



The process is pretty simple. Remove a small amount of oil from the engine and add Champion 5-Minute Engine Flush which is designed to break up carbon, varnish and sludge deposits in the engine. Take the vehicle for a test drive or idle for 10 minutes with occasionally increasing the RPM to work the chemical throughout the engine. As the deposits are loosened, they become suspended in the oil and trapped in the filter. The vehicle is then ready for a new oil change with a new filter, thus, removing the dirt, gunk and used oil.



There are some other benefits to consider. If your vehicle has experienced a head gasket leak where coolant has seeped into the crankcase and has mixed with the oil, it is important that this is cleaned out thoroughly. A pre-owned vehicle with no maintenance records or recent internal engine repairs would benefit from a flush. And long intervals between oil changes would address oil getting dirtier over time, and the likelihood that carbons and other particles have built up in the engine.



Imagine Champion 5-Minute Engine Flush (Part #4133) giving your engine a fresh start. It's a quality engine cleaning product with high solvency designed to clean valves and stubborn engine deposits. Highly effective at removing sludge and varnish from oil system parts, restores lost performance, keeps sludge at bay, frees sticking valves, and removes harmful build-ups. 12 oz. treat rate for gas vehicles and 24 oz. for diesel applications. https://www.championbrands.com/5-minute-engine-flush/



About Champion Brands, LLC

