Champion Oil Launches Digital Resource Center for Performance Diesel Enthusiasts

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- "Today the marketing side of the diesel performance business is almost entirely digital. In the last decade 90% of all printed diesel magazines have closed up shop or converted to digital platforms such as blogs," said Karl Dedolph, Director of Champion Oil Racing and Performance Products.



Websites, blogs and forums are easily accessible repositories of useful information in an increasingly technical age. Blogs and forums have become attractive because of the more personal nature of the interaction that can take place. Today there are more than 600 million blogs on the Internet. The most active blogs and forums remain vital because of the accuracy and relevance of the content to a specific niche of users. https://www.blueflamediesel.com



About The Blue Flame Diesel Blog: Champion's new blog aims to establish itself as a vital resource for diesel performance enthusiasts by becoming a hub connecting enthusiasts to other digital platforms such as Diesel Forums, Press Releases, Email, Web Sites, RSS Feeds and other social media platforms.



The Blue Flame Diesel Blog also has links that provide real time information on such subjects as diesel fuel prices, truck stop locations, technical information, torque specs, how to become a Champion Oil distributor, real time crude oil prices, diesel seminars, on-line purchases, and locations where to buy. https://www.blueflamediesel.com



About Blue Flame: Champion Brands Blue Flame Engine Oils are formulated with workhorse high-zinc performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic fluids.



In addition, Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oils deliver unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, with the muscle to combat oil shear and maximize sustained cylinder compression. They are proven to increase engine horse power and torque. Champion Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oils are purpose built for extreme protection and performance. https://www.championbrands.com/diesel-engine-oils/



About Champion Oil (a.k.a. Champion Brands, LLC)

Champion Oil (a.k.a. Champion Brands, LLC) is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com