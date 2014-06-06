Champion Oil Launches New Professional Grade Carburetor Cleaner

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Champion Professional Grade Carburetor Cleaner has a special 45% VOC formula that restores carburetor performance by removing gum, varnish, carbon deposits and dirt build-up.



The new Champion Professional Grade Carburetor Cleaner cleans and frees automatic chokes, carburetor linkage, fuel injection intake systems, manifold heat controls and PCV smog valves. Will not harm oxygen sensors or catalytic converters. Non-compliant for California.



About Champion Brands, LLC.

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 57 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, manufacturing, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about the new Champion Professional Grade Carburetor Cleaner contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com