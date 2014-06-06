Champion Oil Launches New Professional Grade Non-Chlorinated Brake Cleaner

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Champion Professional Grade Non-Chlorinated Brake Cleaner has a special 45% VOC formula that removes grease, oil, brake fluid and other contaminants from disc and drum brake components instantly.



The new Champion Professional Grade Non-Chlorinated Brake Cleaner cleans without dis-assembly. Helps stop brake squealing and can improve braking performance. Leaves no residue. Non-compliant for California.



About Champion Brands, LLC.

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 57 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, manufacturing, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about the new Champion Professional Grade Non-Chlorinated Brake Cleaner contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com