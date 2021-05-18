Champion Oil Launches New Robust Ethanol Fuel Treatment

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2021 -- A few years ago, there was a fear that ethanol would damage fuel system parts in cars and trucks because of its gradual attack on rubber and polymer parts. But this is proven not to be the case in modern vehicles. Most vehicles made after 1980, have fuel system components that are resistant to this effect. They do just fine on E10 and E15 or E85 flex fuel.



However, because Champion eGuard Ethanol Fuel Treatment is a multi-functional product, it also provides detergency for injectors and combustion chambers. It's still a good idea to use a fuel additive with added detergency, especially considering that injector deposits are the single biggest cause of a decrease in fuel mileage.



Older vehicles made over 40 years ago have fuel system parts that are not ethanol resistant. If you have to run standard E10 or E15 in your classic car or truck it is a good idea to treat that fuel with Champion's eGuard Ethanol Fuel Treatment to help protect the fuel system from ethanol damage.



Small engines are also at risk. Not all manufacturers have made changes to their engines' fuel systems with updated components that resist ethanol damage. Lawn movers, weed whackers, chain saws and other small equipment can also benefit from Champion's eGuard. Ethanol attacks their fuel lines and eats through them over time and will cause corrosive damage in small engine carburetors.



Gas generators also need protection. Their issue is that the fuel in them may sit for longer periods of time and affect the fuel's combustion quality. Champion eGuard Ethanol Fuel Treatment will help gas generators by improving the ethanol fuel's ability to resist phase separation, the number one cause of ethanol fuel decomposition in storage. This is a great benefit for gas generators by keeping the engine clean and helping them run at peak performance when an emergency happens.



Champion's treat rate is 1 oz. per 10 gallons of gasoline. Cannot over-treat fuel. Suitable for 2 and 4-cycle engines that use gasoline, gasoline/oil, and ethanol blends.



Champion eGuard Ethanol Fuel Treatment (Part #4207) specific properties: Petroleum Odor, Amber Color, Flash Point – 33.9°C / 93°F, Clear Red Liquid, Viscosity 23.6mm/ @ 40°C / 105°F, Solvent Naphtha, Isopropyl Alcohol, Diethanolamine, 1,2,4- Trimethylbenzene, Xylene. https://www.championbrands.com/ethanol-fuel-treatment/



