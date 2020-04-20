Champion Oil Launches Professional Grade HD Compressor Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- Champion Professional Grade Heavy Duty Compressor Oil is recommended for lubrication of single stage, two stage, and multi stage reciprocating air compressors (piston type) or rotary screw compressors that specify a SAE 30 or a "non-detergent" 30 weight oil.



"Champion's Compressor Oil formula is a robust, long life, high film strength, energy efficient, synthetic lubricant that significantly increases the reliability and efficiency of reciprocating air compressors," stated Karl Dedolph, Director at Champion Oil.



"It excels at reducing wear and keeping discharge valves free of harmful carbon deposits. The product forms a better seal and reduces friction between the cylinder wall and piston rings for greater compressor efficiency. It is formulated with Champion's unique heavy-duty compressor oil technology, which is proven to make equipment run smoother, cooler, quieter, longer and more efficiently," added Dedolph. https://www.championbrands.com/heavy-duty-compressor-oil/



- High film strength

- Rapidly separates from water

- Saves energy

- Synthetic solvency

- Longer oil life

- Excellent corrosion protection

- Shipping now- Part #4139AN (55-gallon drums) and #4139H/12 (quarts)



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 64 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, manufacturing, industrial, commercial, and specialty markets. For more information about the new Champion Diesel Fuel Additives contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com