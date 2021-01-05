Champion Oil Launches Professional Grade Snow Plow Hydraulic Fluid

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2021 -- This oil has excellent viscosity retention and cold-flow due to a very high viscosity index. Excellent protection against wear, corrosion and the build-up of sludge and varnish in the most demanding snowplow applications. https://www.championbrands.com/professional-grade-snow-plow-hydraulic-fluid/



- Extended fluid life for longer service intervals

- Excellent filterability and cleanliness

- High thermal and oxidation stability

- Excellent demulsibility and air release

- Top-tier anti-wear performance

- Excellent cold-flow properties

- Forms thicker films at higher temperatures



Champion Professional Grade Snow Plow Hydraulic Fluid - Part# 4013H meets or exceeds the following specifications:



Parker & Denison HF-0, HF-1, HF-2 / MAG (CM) P-68 (ISO 32), P-69 (ISO 46), P-70 (ISO 68) / GM LS-2 / Joy HO-T, HO-S, HO-T2 / AIST (US Steel) 126, 127 / DIN 51524-3, Type HLVP / ASTM D6158, Type HV / ISO 6743/4, Type HV / Eaton M-2950-S, I·286-S3 / Bosch Rexroth RE 90220 / SEB 181222 / AFNOR NF E 48-603 (HV) / SAE MS 1004, Type HV / ANSI/AGMA 9005-E02-RO / ISO 11158, Type HV.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com