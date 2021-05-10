Champion Oil Launches Tire Shine Foam Protectant

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2021 -- This robust formula contains a unique blend of water resistant and premium silicone polymers for a high gloss wet-look shine that lasts. Packaged in a convenient and easy to use spray can, the foam goes on thick and evens out for a uniform high gloss wet-look finish, that's water resistant and prevents streaks.



Champion's formula helps guard against premature aging & fading caused by harmful UV rays. The added gloss enhancers penetrate deep into the rubber surface and provide long lasting shine even when driving in the toughest road conditions. Its fast dry formula cleans, shines and protects.



For best results; shake can before use. Always work on a cool, clean and wet or dry tire in a well-ventilated area. Make sure each tire you are working with is fully clean so that the tire shine will perform its best with maximum shine, protection and durability. Spray product directly onto tire for a high gloss finish. Spray in a thin, uniform pattern. Be sure not to over apply. Wipe off any excess, especially in grooved areas to prevent spin-off. A second thin application may be necessary on older tires as they tend to absorb tire dressings quickly.



If you get over spray on the rim or on the paint wipe the dressing off immediately with a microfiber or cotton terry cloth towel to avoid staining. Allow tire shine to fully dry and cure. Let sit for at least 20 minutes, if not longer. Do not apply to paint surfaces and plastic panels. Do not use on motorcycles, bicycles, or other two wheeled vehicles' tires or seats. Application to these surfaces can cause them to become slippery.



If necessary, remove spin-off from plastic and painted panels to avoid staining. Avoid spraying onto brake rotors, brake calipers, brake drums and tire tread. Avoid getting over spray on concrete and asphalt. Remove any spray tire dressing immediately from concrete or asphalt with detergent to prevent staining or slippery conditions.



Champion Tire shine Foam Protectant. (Part# 4522I - 15 oz.) specific properties: Physical – Liquid, 7.1 pH, 0.192 Evaporation Rate, Flash Point -29°C, Kinematic 40°C Viscosity. Composition Ingredients: Aliphatic Solvent, Propane, Butane, Ethoxylated Nonylphenol, Ethylene Glycol, and Diethanolamine.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, commercial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Tire Shine Foam Protectant. (Part# 4522I - 15 oz.) contact your nearest Champion distributor or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to www.championbrands.com