Champion Oil Now Available at Clements Racing Engines in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2012 -- Clements Racing Engines has been a recognized leader in racing and performance engine building for over 50 years. Founded by Crawford Clements, a highly respected engine builder and mechanic, who worked with many of stock car racing's best drivers, including Speedy Thompson, Fireball Roberts, Junior Johnson, Curtis Turner, Paul Goldsmith, Tiny Lund, A.J. Foyt, Bobby Isaac, Buck Baker and Wendall Scott.



After a successful career in Winston Cup, Grand National and NASCAR, Crawford established Clements Racing Engines and today the family run business offers the highest quality of racing engines, cylinder heads, and associated components available. They specialize in building complete racing engines, cylinder head services, dyno testing, custom porting, and CNC machining for virtually all types of racing applications including ARCA, Pro Cup, Dirt Late Model, and NASCAR. For more information contact them at (864) 576-0141 or http://clementsraceengines.com/index.html



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing.



Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM’s and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



Champion PowerShield® Break-In Motor Oil is formulated to reduce the potential of engine failure during hard break-in. The formulation is based on proprietary technology containing unique high levels of zincthiophosphates, in combination with Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), which extends oil film capacity for proper ring seating. Professional engine-builders that use Champion PowerShield® Break-In Motor Oil will experience the difference provided by numerous barriers of protection.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.ChampionsUseChampion.com