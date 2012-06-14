Champion Oil Now Available at Precise Racing Products

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- Champion, a major player in development and manufacturing of racing and performance lubricants, announced today the addition of Precise Racing Products as their newest on-line retailer. http://www.preciseracing.com



“It is extremely important in this economy for Champion Oil to find a partner that shares the same interest in promoting motorsports,” said Karl Dedolph, Director of Champion Performance Products. “ Precise Racing Products clearly will be an excellent on-line partner to promote our motor oils.”



About Champion Brands, LLC,

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Blue Flame® Diesel Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championsusechampion.com