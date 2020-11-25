Champion Oil Offers 2021 North American Drifting Contingency Program

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2020 -- The 2021 Champion Drifting Contingency Program includes, but is not limited to racing events such as: Formula Drift-Pro, Formula Drift-Pro2, Hyperfest, Gridlife, Drift-Atlanta, Drift-South ProAm, Lone Star Drift, US Drift, The Drift League, East-Drift ProAm, ND Drift, Midwest Drift Union, Spec-D Drifting Series, Sonoma Drift, etc. https://www.championbrands.com/racer-contingency/



Drifting is a driving technique where the driver intentionally oversteers, with loss of traction, while maintaining control and driving the car through the entirety of a corner. The technique causes the rear slip angle to exceed the front slip angle to such an extent that often the front wheels are pointing in the opposite direction to the turn. For example, when the car is turning left, wheels are pointed right or vice versa, also known as opposite lock or counter steering. Drifting is traditionally done by clutch and brake kicking, then intentionally oversteering and countersteering.



Drifting competitions were first popularized in Japan in the 1970s and further popularized when judged two cars at a time according to the speed, closeness, angle, tire smoke, showmanship and the line taken through a corner or set of corners. Drift racing can be very dangerous, since there is little control available during the turns which can result in crashes or the vehicle flipping. Drifting also damages the tires of the car beyond a safety limit, and they need to be changed quite regularly due to the misuse.



Champion Racing and Performance products are the choice of champions in racing events nationwide. Champion's new 2021 expanded contingency program supports race teams from dirt track to pavement, gas to diesel, and circle track to drifting with contingency cash pay-out awards.



Racing teams and racers can apply for the Champion Racing Oil Contingency Program now through June 30th, 2021. https://www.championbrands.com/racer-contingency/



