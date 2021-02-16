Champion Oil Offers a Contingency Program for off-Road Racing

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- The 2021 Champion Off-Road Competition and Racing Contingency Program includes: NORRA, GNCC, NORRS, CHAMP OFF-ROAD, Best in The Desert, CORR, SCORE, TORC, MAORA, World Series of Off-Road, Bonneville Off-Road, MORE, SNORE, Baja, King of the Hammers, Mint 400, UTV World Championship, AXCC, WORCS, plus other regional and national short-course, desert-type, rock-climbing, or hill-climbing events.



Champion Racing are the choice of champions in racing events nationwide. Champion's comprehensive 2021 contingency program supports race teams from dirt track to pavement, gas to diesel, as well off-road to hill-climbing with cash pay-out awards. Racing teams and racers can apply for the Champion Racing Oil Contingency Program now through June 30th, 2021. https://www.championbrands.com/racer-contingency/



About Champion Brands, LLC,

