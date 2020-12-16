Champion Oil Offers Contingency Payouts at 2021 Chili Bowl Midget Nationals

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2020 -- The Chili Bowl Midget Nationals is an indoor midget car event. It takes place on a 1/4-mile dirt track at the Tulsa exp Center in January, two weeks after Christmas. It is nicknamed the "Super Bowl" of midget racing. https://www.chilibowl.com/



The inaugural Chili Bowl was organized by Lanny Edwards and partner Emmett Hahn. It was named after a local company who sponsored the first event.



The inaugural 1987 event consisted of 52 midgets competing in a limited 2-day event. The event now consists of 5 days of qualifiers for the Saturday night A-main event, with over 341 cars entered for the 2020 race. One fifth of the drivers compete in each qualifying night's event, attempting to qualify for the A-main. Each qualifying night has heat races, dash-type events, and a 25 lap feature.



The 2021 event sponsored by Lucas Oil and General Tire, is held at the Tulsa Expo Center. It accommodates hundreds of race cars, bleachers for 15,000 fans, and a trade show, all under one roof. The clay which once covered the adjacent fairgrounds is used for the event. The quarter mile indoor track is not affected by adverse weather or drying from the wind or sun.



Champion Motor Oils are the choice of champions in racing events nationwide. https://www.championbrands.com/racing-motor-oils/



Champion's new 2021 expanded contingency program supports race teams from dirt track to pavement, gas to diesel, as well as micro sprint to drifting with contingency cash pay-out awards. Midget racing teams and racers can apply for the Champion Racing Oil Contingency Program at: https://www.championbrands.com/racer-contingency/



About Champion Brands, LLC

