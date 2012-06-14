Champion Oil Posts Technical Bulletin on Brake Fluids

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- It is important that the brake fluid you use meets safety and quality standards set forth by the Department of Transportation, the International Standards Organization (ISO) and the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). All of these organizations specify a certain quality of brake fluid in conjunction with the OEM to ensure long component-life, prevent catastrophic equipment failure, and to prevent accidents caused by unexpected brake failure.



It is important that you only use fluids, which meet or exceed the requirements of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) #116. Other qualifications that you should look for when choosing brake fluids are those that meet SAE J1703 (for DOT 3 fluids), SAE J1704 (for DOT 4 fluids) and ISO 4920 for non-petroleum hydraulic brake fluids. Always use the correct type of fluid for your vehicle



