Champion Oil Posts Technical Bulletin on TBN in Diesel Engine Oils

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- Total Base Number (TBN) is the quantity of acid, expressed in terms of the equivalent number of milligrams of potassium hydroxide that is required to neutralize all basic constituents present in a 1-gram sample. The detergent additive found in engine oil has two functions to do this: To control deposits in the hot parts of the engine such as the pistons and turbocharger bearings and neutralize acidic products of combustion from the fuel that can cause corrosive wear. The Technical Bulletin posted will go further in detail.



