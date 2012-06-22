Champion Oil Posts Technical Bulletin on Understanding Hydraulic and Circulating Oils

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- Hydraulic oils, circulating oils, rust & oxidation inhibited turbine oils and ash-less compressor oils represent an important set of fluids for many industries. One of the most unique things about these oils is their very low additive concentrations,conversely; the relatively higher importance of base fluid selection. A diverse array of base fluids can be found in these fluids including mineral oils, polyalphaolefins (PAOs), dibasic esters, polyol esters (POEs) and alkylated naphthalenes (ANs).



