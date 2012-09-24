Champion Oil Posts Technical Bulletin on Understanding Molybdenum Additives

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Additives based on molybdenum or “moly” have been used as extreme-pressure lubricants, boundary friction modifiers and solid lubricants for years. Molybdenum disulfide is a grayish powder that functions as an excellent solid lubricant. Its use has been a stable in formulating greases and gear oils. Stable dispersions of molybdenum disulfide have also been used in these applications as well as crankcase and industrial oils.



Today, molybdenum additives such as dithiophosphates and dithiocarbamates are staples in many engine oil formulations because of their ability to significantly reduce friction in conditions where other organic friction modifiers may not perform adequately. In crankcase applications, heat and friction cause the additives to react with anti-wear films to form layers of ultra-slick molybdenum disulfide. This synergy with ZDDP and other anti-wear additives makes molybdenum a powerful tool for reducing drag coefficients, reducing wear and improving engine performance.



High doses of ZDDPs, state-of-the-art molybdenum chemistry, and other proprietary additives found in Champion Racing engine oils and Champion Racing gear oils deliver industry-leading performance for hobbyists and racers alike.



