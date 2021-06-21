Champion Oil Recommends DOT 5.1 Brake Fluid

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2021 -- Brake fluid is used in hydraulics systems in most automobiles, trucks, and motorcycles. The type of brake fluid the vehicle uses determines the efficiency and power of the brake system. The appropriate brake fluid will enhance the responsiveness of a brake system, minimize overheating, and provide sufficient lubrication.



For reference, there are different types of brake fluids for street legal operation which include DOT 3, DOT 4, DOT 5, and DOT 5.1.



DOT 5.1 brake fluid was developed due to the lack of acceptance of DOT 5, which is a silicone-based fluid. DOT 5 brake fluid is not compatible with vehicles that have Anti-Lock Braking Systems (ABS), because they are unable to absorb water and use small valves for quick activation.



Care is needed around the vehicle's bodywork with glycol-based DOT 5.1, DOT 4, and DOT 3; because they will damage the paint compared to DOT 5 Silicone Brake Fluid.



Champion DOT 5.1 Brake Fluid (Part #4056) is identical to Champion's DOT 5 Silicone Brake Fluid (Part #4055) with both boiling point and viscosity; however, it is poly-glycol based like the DOT 3 and DOT 4. Champion DOT 5.1 has a dry boiling point of 532 °F and has a wet boiling point of 360 °F which substantially exceeds the other two. This brake fluid also has a low compressibility level, which is vital in ensuring stability and consistency in the brake system.



Champion DOT 5.1 Brake fluid can be used in all brake systems, including disc, drum, ABS Anti-Skid applications, Electronic Stability Control Systems (ESCS) and Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR). Other benefits include being corrosion resistant to metal parts in the braking system, can mix it with other glycol-based brake fluids like DOT 3 and DOT 4, meets or exceeds FMVSS no. 571.116, SAE J1703, ISO 4925 (5.1, 4, ET3), and is hygroscopic. https://www.championbrands.com/champion-dot-5-1-brake-fluid/



The following automotive manufacturers have recommended DOT 5.1 in specific new models from the factory or are currently suggesting at time of fluid change to take advantage of this more robust reverse- compatible formula of brake fluid: Acura, Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ferrari, Fiat, Ford, Genesis, GMC, Honda, Hummer, Hyundai, Infinity, Jaguar, Jeep, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Lotus, Maserati, Maybach, Mazda, Mercedes, Mini, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Renault, Rolls-Royce, Saab, Scion, SRT, Subaru, Suzuki, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo.



Champion DOT 5.1 Brake Fluid (Part #4056) Contains: Triethylene Glycol, Monomethyl Ether Borate Ester, Triethylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether, Tetraethylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether, Diethylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether, Monoethanolamine, 2,6-di-tert-butyl-p-cresol (BHT). Color: Clear to Amber. Viscosity of 900cSt at -40 F. 854 mm/s.



Champion Brake Fluids are all top-tier products and Champion DOT 5.1 goes a long way in defining the ultimate performance of in a high-performance brake system. It will essentially prevent brake failures and make for a terrific driving experience.



About Champion Brands, LLC

