Champion Oil Revs Up for the 2013 Great Race

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- The Great Race starts in St. Paul, MN. From there, it will run South with overnights in Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Mississippi, towards its finish line in Mobile, Alabama. In all, the race will cover 2,100 miles, cross into 10 states in 9 days, and afford numerous sights and crossings over the Mississippi River.



The Great Race, presented by Hemmings Motor News and Coker Tire, is an automotive competition based on precision driving and navigational skills in classic, antique and vintage automobiles. The competition, which was founded in 1983, contains numerous timed endurance rally stages. Vehicle entries must have been manufactured in 1969 or earlier with a competition crew of a driver and a navigator in each competing vehicle. For more information on the Great Race visit http://www.greatrace.com



“Champion and our “Classic and Muscle” Motor oil are proud to support The Great Race, which combines the accuracy in calculation and rally skills with an appreciation of historic automobiles,” said Karl Dedolph, Director of Racing and Performance Products. “Being named the official motor oil is a great tribute to our “Purpose Built” lubricant technology formulated for protection and performance. “



Champion’s “Classic & Muscle” Motor Oil is built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of hot rod, street rod, classic and muscle car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus. In addition, all Champion “Classic & Muscle” Motor Oils contain an exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases horsepower and torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion “Classic & Muscle” Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championsusechampion.com