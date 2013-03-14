Champion Oil Revs Up the Classic & Muscle Car Market

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Champion Classic & Muscle Motor Oils are purpose build for vintage, classic, hot rod and muscle cars that need more protection than current API specification motor oil can provide.



“Champion Classic & Muscle Motor Oil’s high zinc and phosphorous formula is designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect vintage and high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure (stiff) valve springs”, says Karl Dedolph, Champion’s VP of Sales. “These products contain Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures.”



“Champion’s three new engine oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque”, added Dedolph. “Exceptional cars deserve exceptional oil, so we are offering three very special purpose built multi-grade lubricants.” Available in:



SAE 10W-30 Synthetic Blend

SAE 20W-50 Synthetic Blend

SAE 15W-50 Full Synthetic



