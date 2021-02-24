Champion Oil Seeking Diesel Vehicle Builds for SEMA 2021

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- Each year, the SEMA Show features more than 1,000 project vehicles. The project-vehicle program is an exclusive opportunity for owners, builders and manufacturers to showcase their builds and sponsored products. The experience is valuable to many manufacturers, like Champion Oil, that can offer products to project-vehicle builders at no charge and additional products at a substantial discount.



This coming year the SEMA Show will be in Las Vegas, November 2nd thru the 5th. Champion is offering to a limited a number of diesel specific project vehicles, that plan on displaying either outside, inside or at a specific vendor booth; Champion's Blue Flame Performance Diesel Engine Oil plus marketing support. https://theblueflameblogger.blogspot.com/



The vehicles will be promoted in advance by press releases, social media, etc. At the show, the vehicle and owner must be willing and available to be featured in a video interview about the build and posted on the Blue Flame Diesel Blog and Champion Facebook and Twitter channels. The diesel vehicle owner will be able to autograph photos during the show at the Champion booth, plus purchase additional Champion products at a special show display pricing of 50/50. https://www.championbrands.com/products/



To enter your diesel vehicle for consideration, send a digital photo or rendering, description, & contact info to: marketing@championbrands.com



Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oils are formulated with workhorse high-zinc performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic fluids.



In addition, Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oils deliver unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, with the muscle to combat oil shear and maximize sustained cylinder compression. They also inhibit oxidation, corrosive acids, sludge and varnish build-up.



These robust performance oils keep diesel engines going longer by reducing soot-induced engine wear, controlling abrasive soot contamination and preventing high temperature corrosion, even while allowing for improved fuel economy and lower total cost of ownership. They are proven to increase engine horse power and torque. https://www.championbrands.com/diesel-engine-oils/



