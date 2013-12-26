Champion Oil Seeking Master Warehouse Distributor in Middle East

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- “International growth will help build our lubricant business”, stated Karl Dedolph, Director of International Sales at Champion. “At Dubai this year we are adding relationships with WD’s, Dealers, Jobbers, and Race Teams”. “It’s a wildly active market, and this huge Middle East region is a great hub for high-end synthetic lubricants and motor oils. To properly manage this new business, we are seeking to find a new Master Warehouse Distributor to handle all of our lubricant lines and the growing demand in the region.”



The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), who is sponsoring this Middle East Conference, represents the $30 billion specialty automotive industry of over 6,500 member-companies. It is the authoritative source for research, data, trends and market growth information for the specialty auto parts industry. For more information, contact SEMA at 1575 S. Valley Vista Dr., Diamond Bar, CA or visit www.sema.org



About Champion Oil

Champion Oil is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com