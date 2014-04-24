Champion Oil Supports Jonathan Elkins in Off-Road Racing Series

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Jonathan Elkins, age 31, is from Temecula, California and has been professionally racing for the last 9 years; finishing 2nd in last year’s regional championship. The off-road racing series features events on the West Coast of the United States and in 2012 Elkins finished 2nd, as well as in 2011 he finished 3rd in LOORS.



“Champion Racing Oil is proud to support Jonathan Elkins the #32 Pro-Lite Driver in LOORS”, said Karl Dedolph, Director of Champion Racing and Performance Products. “Having a top tier competitor like Elkins running our racing motor oil in this highly competitive off-road series is a great testament to our “Purpose Built” lubricant technology formulated for protection and performance. “



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of hot rod, street rod, classic and muscle car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus.



In addition, all Champion Racing Motor Oils contain an exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases horsepower and torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com