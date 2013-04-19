Champion Oil Supports the Third Annual Classic Car Cruise to Benefit America's VetDogs®

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- The mission of America’s VetDogs is to help those who have served our country honorably to live with dignity and independence. Since 1946, the founding group, Guide Dog Foundation, has provided guide dogs and training at no cost to blind or visually impaired people. In 2003, the foundation recognized the need for an overall assistance dog program for veterans that would includes guide dogs, service dogs, and state-of-the-art mobility devices. http://www.vetdogs.org/Content.aspx?id=60



The Classic Car Cruise sales on February 18, 2014 letting car restoration aficionados mingle with like-minded individuals while sailing the Caribbean Sea. The cruise offers workshops, raffles, speakers, private parties and lots of other events. Money raised from the cruise will be donated to America's VetDogs®. For more information visit http://www.classiccarcruise.com/



About Champion Brands, LLC

