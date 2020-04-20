Champion Oil Supports Virtual Cars and Coffee at the Peterson Museum

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- For the last 8 years, the Petersen has hosted a free cars and coffee get-together for enthusiasts and the community to come together, talk about cars, drink coffee, and maybe even win an award! This is a great automotive tradition to keep. Despite Covid-19, thanks to the Peterson there is going to be a unique way to keep it going.



The familiar cars and coffee events will soon be available online. All participants will submit a video of their car to the link below. (nothing fancy- just a phone video will do!) The Peterson will compile all of the videos into a compilation and go live on YouTube on the 26th of April.



There will be a poll to vote on a coveted People's Choice Award. Following the poll and brief celebration, two more awards will be presented; the Petersen Perfection award and Best in Show. All awards will be shipped to their owners following the event.



Simple instructions:



Record a 20-30 second video of your car using your phone (exterior, interior, engine, startup). Videos must be shot in landscape format (held horizontal like the photo).



Upload your video to one of the following services: Dropbox, Google drive, YouTube. Fill out the form with your information, car story, and video link



After submitting your video, we will edit all submissions into a 90-minute video featuring everyone's cars and premiere it on April 26th, 2020. The Premiere will happen on YouTube and all submissions will receive a link 24-hours prior to the live-stream. https://www.petersen.org/cars-and-coffee-online



