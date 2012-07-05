Champion Oil to Break-In Engines at SEMA

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- The new formulation is based on the performance achievements of Champion Oil’s current PowerShield® Engine Assembly Lube & Oil Booster product. This proprietary technology contains unique high levels of zincthiophosphates, in combination with Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), which extends oil film capacity for proper ring seating.



Professional engine-builders that use Champion PowerShield® Break-In Motor Oil will experience the difference provided by numerous barriers of protection. This new product is field tested and suitable for use in all high performance and racing type engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) is a trade association that consists of a diverse group of manufacturers, distributors, retailers, publishing companies, auto restorers, street-rod builders, restylers, car clubs, race teams and more. The SEMA Show each year is the premier automotive specialty aftermarket products trade event in the world.



In addition, the SEMA Show, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, provides attendees with educational seminars, product demonstrations, special events, networking opportunities with more than 2000 display booths and over 1,500,000 square feet of display area. This year the SEMA Show is held October 30th thru November 2nd.



