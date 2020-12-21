Champion Oil to Participate at 2021 SEMA Media Trade Conference

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- The MPMC Media Trade Conference is a unique event that brings together editors, reporters and editorial teams from all over the world with manufacturers of racing and performance parts and accessories. https://sites.sema.org/mtc/



Unlike a traditional trade show where exhibitors are focused on meeting with buyers and resellers, the Media Trade Conference is focused on media and results in manufacturers receiving quality media coverage in trade and consumer outlets, including print, online, video/television and radio/podcasts.



"Editors and performance manufacturers will have a productive week at this coming year's MPMC Media Trade Conference", stated Karl Dedolph, Director of Performance and Racing Products for Champion. "The success every year at the conference is always a direct result of the great participation and organization that we get from the media and from SEMA."



The 2021 MPMC Media Trade Conference, which takes place on-line January 26-28, 2021.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com