Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- A US Congressional resolution recognizes the day's significance. The industry endeavors to preserve our nation's automotive heritage while providing well-paying, high-skilled jobs nationwide. Intended to celebrate the classics of the past and the future, CCAD is a singular tribute to the collector car industry and the millions of hobbyists it supports.



The U.S. Congress first recognized CCAD in 2010 at SEMA's request and helped launch this annual event. In preparation for the 11th celebration of the nation's automotive heritage, enthusiasts and related businesses are already planning open houses, car cruises, club gatherings and educational events to commemorate the day.



"Enthusiasts and car collectors will attend hundreds of events across the country," said Karl Dedolph, Director of Racing and Performance Products for Champion Oil. "We will again proudly partner with individuals, car clubs and businesses as they organize car cruises, club gatherings and other educational promoting the events raise awareness to automotive restoration and collection."



About Champion Brands, LLC

