Champion Oil Understands Universal Tractor Hydraulic Fluids

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2020 -- UTHF improve the productivity of farm tractors by protecting the tractor parts. These fluids are used with tractor transmissions, tractor hydraulic systems, Power Take Offs, hydraulic bearings, final drives, wet brake systems, cooled disks, etc.



UTHF provides efficient braking, seal compatibility, oxidation stability, thermal resistance, protection against dust and corrosion, and anti-foam characteristics. Also, smoother operation and long-life span of tractors can be achieved using these fluids.



UTHF has an additional set of responsibilities in machinery; they protect transmission gears from wear, they protect hydraulic pumps from wear, they protect clutch materials and provide frictional performance that must both provide smooth clutch engagement and sufficient friction for wet brakes to work properly. They must also keep parts clean, minimize foaming, prevent corrosion and resist oxidation.



Because there are no governing bodies over UTHF specifications the oil marketer is responsible for ensuring the fluids meet specifications. Unfortunately, some fluids marketed as UTHF may be made with inferior base stock oils or lower grade levels, or may not have the accepted additive treat.



When selecting a UTHF fluid, look for a quality product from a trusted brand like Champion. Using quality fluid and adopting good maintenance practices will provide longer equipment life, less downtime, and better reliability for the mobile equipment that your business relies on.



Champion UTHF fluids meets or exceeds JOHN DEERE - J20C / CNH - MAT 3525 / AGCO - M1135 / VOLVO - WB-101, ZF - TE-ML03 / ALLISON - C-4 / API - GL-4 / PARKER - HF-0.



Part #4000AN Premium Tractor Hydraulic Fluid. 55 Gal.

Part #4000D Premium Tractor Hydraulic Fluid. 5.0 Gal.

Part #4000U/2 Premium Tractor Hydraulic Fluid 2.5 Gal.

Part #4000N/4 Premium Tractor Hydraulic Fluid 1.0 Gal

Part #40001AN Ultra Full Synthetic Tractor Hydraulic Fluid 55 Gal.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 64 years. Champion Brands, LLC produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Lubricants contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com